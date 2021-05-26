Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra members to serenade vaccine recipients 

If being serenaded by live music makes the idea of getting your COVID-19 vaccine more enjoyable, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra has you covered.
Members of the orchestra will perform Thursday at Monroe County’s vaccination site at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Vaccinations start at 11:30 a.m.
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to county residents who are 18 and older, while the 12- to 17-year-olds can receive the Pfizer vaccine. No appointment is necessary, but vaccinations can be scheduled at monroecounty.gov
or by calling 753-5555.
Throughout the pandemic, the RPO has sought ways to engage with audiences and bridge the physical distance that had made experiencing live classical music impossible — from its livestream series “RPO @ Home” to the social justice-themed “Truth Is of No Color” video performances.
“The RPO is a staple of the Monroe County arts, music, and entertainment sector,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a statement announcing the free concert. “To have members of their group willing to volunteer their time to make the vaccine experience more enjoyable is a perfect example of the selfless behavior we all need to show in order to tackle the massive task of inoculating our community.”