May 26, 2021 News & Opinion » News

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra members to serenade vaccine recipients 

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra performing at hochstein Performance Hall.

FILE PHOTO

If being serenaded by live music makes the idea of getting your COVID-19 vaccine more enjoyable, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra has you covered.

Members of the orchestra will perform Thursday at Monroe County’s vaccination site at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Vaccinations start at 11:30 a.m.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to county residents who are 18 and older, while the 12- to 17-year-olds can receive the Pfizer vaccine. No appointment is necessary, but vaccinations can be scheduled at monroecounty.gov or by calling 753-5555.

Throughout the pandemic, the RPO has sought ways to engage with audiences and bridge the physical distance that had made experiencing live classical music impossible — from its livestream series “RPO @ Home” to the social justice-themed “Truth Is of No Color” video performances.

“The RPO is a staple of the Monroe County arts, music, and entertainment sector,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a statement announcing the free concert. “To have members of their group willing to volunteer their time to make the vaccine experience more enjoyable is a perfect example of the selfless behavior we all need to show in order to tackle the massive task of inoculating our community.”

