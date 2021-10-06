Rochester police Chief Herriott-Sullivan resigning Oct. 13 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE

Interim Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan, right, said Wednesday that she will resign next week. Deputy Chief of Operations David Smith, left, will take over as interim chief.

Interim Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan will resign from her position on Oct. 13 and Deputy Chief of Operations David Smith will take over the job.On Wednesday, Herriott-Sullivan submitted her resignation letter to Mayor Lovely Warren, who will be resigning on Dec. 1 under the terms of a plea agreement she accepted Monday to resolve criminal and campaign finance charges against her. City Council member Malik Evans, who is presumptive mayor-elect, will take office on January 1.“I accepted the position of interim chief to make real, systemic change on the force, and I can say confidently that we’ve come a long way this past year,” Herriott-Sullivan stated in a news release from City Hall.“I am proud of the growth and accomplishments RPD members have achieved, while faced with many challenges,” she continued. “I care deeply about this city, my home, and it has been an honor to work together with officers and the community to build stronger bonds, trust, transparency and communication. I have faith that this collaborative effort will continue, because there’s more work to be done, and we can’t get there alone or on separate paths.”At an afternoon news conference on Wednesday, Smith said when he joined the department in the early 1990s, it was considered one of the country's premiere agencies."We've started along the track of getting back there, we have a way to go," he said. "But ... that is the goal. So I am confident that with the team in place, we can continue along those goals of moving the department forward."Smith said he’s happy to serve in whatever capacity he can to keep the department on track. He did not confirm whether he would be applying for the permanent chief’s position.Herriott-Sullivan, who wrote that she is resigning to pursue a private sector opportunity, was appointed to her post on Sept. 26, 2020 after former RPD Chief La’Ron Singletary resigned, and was then fired by Warren, following public revelations about the death of Daniel Prude at the hands of Rochester police officers. An attorney hired by City Council to review city officials’ handling of Prude’s death concluded that Warren and Singletary both failed to inform the public of something it should have known about.“Did officials of city government suppress information about the arrest and death of Daniel Prude between March 23, 2020, when the arrest occurred, and September 2, 2020, when the Prude family publicly released body-worn camera footage of the incident?” read the investigation report from the attorney, Andrew Celli. “The straightforward answer is yes.”Singletary is suing the city for at least $1.5 million in damages for his termination and defamation of character. He is also seeking punitive damages.The news release announcing Heriott-Sullivan's resignation highlighted several changes she’s made and initiatives the department has implemented under her leadership. Among them:"I want to thank Interim Chief Herriott-Sullivan for her many years of service to the Rochester Police Department," Evans said in a prepared statement. "She stepped up and served as Interim Chief during a challenging time for the Department. She should be commended for embracing the challenge. I wish her all the best in her future endeavors."Evans also stated that he anticipates working with Smith, who will be the new interim chief, and added that he looks forward to the search for a permanent chief.Herriott-Sullivan has been the first female to serve as chief of the Rochester Police Department, which formed more than 200 years ago. Warren appointed her to the interim position on Sept. 26, 2020, at which time she committed to holding the post until June 2021."Chief Heriott-Sullivan is truly a public servant and I hope our entire community will always recognize her dedication and sacrifice,” Warren said in the news release. “The reforms she implemented and the foundation she created for rebuilding trust between our police and our residents will surely stand the test of time.”