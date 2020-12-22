Shot Rochester police officer is in stable condition 

click image

A Rochester police officer is in stable condition and recovering at Strong Memorial Hospital after being shot and injured early Tuesday on the city's west side.The officer, whose identity was not released, was said to be sitting up and speaking with doctors and family hours after the altercation, according to the Rochester Police Department.Capt. Mark Mura said the shooting happened just before 8 a.m. on the 300 block of Hague Street, near Jay Street. He said the officer was responding to a report of a man with a gun trying to get into a house and that the officer was struck at least one time in the upper body.Mura said multiple shots were fired and that it was not immediately clear whether all the shots came from the same gun or the officer and his alleged assailant exchanged gunfire.A fellow officer took the injured officer to the hospital.Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren issued a statement expressing her concern for the officer."I am grateful that the officer is doing well and with his family. Please keep them in your prayers," Warren said. "The news today reminds us of the risks our men and women of the Rochester Police Department face every day. I am thankful for their service which keeps us safe and allows us to enjoy this holiday season. God bless them and our city.”The officer is said to be a 15-year veteran of the Rochester Police Department. Mura said that police were questioning a few people, but that no suspects had been charged.The area around Hague and Jay Streets was expected to be closed to traffic for much of Tuesday.