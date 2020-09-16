Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

September 16, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Rochester police, protesters stand off at City Hall 

By , and
click to enlarge Police confronted protesters in an effort to move them away from City Hall on Wednesday morning.

PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE / WXXI NEWS

Police confronted protesters in an effort to move them away from City Hall on Wednesday morning.

Police and the protesters calling for justice in the death of Daniel Prude are in a standoff Wednesday morning.

A group of protesters calling for the resignations of Mayor Lovely Warren, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley and Locust Club President Mike Mazzeo after Prude's death marched to City Hall on Tuesday.

The group stayed through the night, some erecting tents on Church Street outside the government building.

Police are now ordering protestors to leave or they will be arrested.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
click image wxxi_news_partners.png

Tags: , , , , ,

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
16 Thu
17 Fri
18 Sat
19 Sun
20 Mon
21 Tue
22
Redefining the Future of Workplace & Building Design @ Livestream

Redefining the Future of Workplace & Building Design @ Livestream

Workplace design leaders will analyze and answer questions regarding the future of...
Equinox Paddle @ Finger Lakes Museum

Equinox Paddle @ Finger Lakes Museum

Yoga in the Pines @ Cumming Nature Center

Yoga in the Pines @ Cumming Nature Center

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.