Rochester police, protesters stand off at City Hall 

Police and the protesters calling for justice in the death of Daniel Prude are in a standoff Wednesday morning.A group of protesters calling for the resignations of Mayor Lovely Warren, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley and Locust Club President Mike Mazzeo after Prude's death marched to City Hall on Tuesday.The group stayed through the night, some erecting tents on Church Street outside the government building.Police are now ordering protestors to leave or they will be arrested.