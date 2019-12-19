Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

December 19, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Rochester school board approves Dade's plan for layoffs 

By
In a split vote, the Rochester City School District Board of Education approved a plan to lay off more than 200 district employees. Under the latest plan from Superintendent Terry Dade, teachers will account for 109 of those layoffs, down from a previous proposal to lay off 152 teachers.

Commissioners Beatriz Lebron, Elizabeth Hallmark, Cynthia Eliott, and Judith Davis voted for the layoffs. Davis provided the fourth vote necessary to approve Dade's plan and, in response to a clearly agitated crowd, the board walked out.

Commissioners Van White and Natalie Sheppard voted against the layoffs, while Willa Powell didn't have a chance to cast a vote.

Dade proposed the layoffs to help make up for $30 million the district overspent in its 2018-19 budget, and to help plug the resulting gap in this year's budget.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Tags:

More News »

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Fri
20 Sat
21 Sun
22 Mon
23 Tue
24 Wed
25 Thu
26

"Go Tell It on the Mountain" @ Baobab Cultural Center

Winter Solstice Open House @ Cumming Nature Center

Santa & Reindeer Train Excursion @ Medina Railroad Museum

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Holiday Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

December 18-24, 2019
View PDF
Issue Cover

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.