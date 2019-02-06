Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

February 06, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Rochester school board approves Aquino response plan 

By and
click to enlarge Rochester school district's central office - FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO
  • Rochester school district's central office
[UPDATED 6:45 p.m. ] The Rochester school board approved a  plan this afternoon responding to the critical report by its state-appointed consultant, but not without objections from some board members.

In November Jaime Aquino, appointed as the district's Distinguished Educator to assess the district's problems, issued a stern report covering the district's entire operations, from governance to teaching. The district is required to submit its response to State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia by February 8, with a detailed plan on how it will correct the problems Aquino has noted.

In a 4 to 2 vote at a special meeting late this afternoon, the board approved a 110-page plan responding to Aquino's report. The plan includes detailed recommendations and actions addressing Aquino's report, with specific dates for completion.

Among the recommendations: training for board members on their role, responsibilities, and behavior, problems that Aquino had highlighted.

Board members Judith Davis and Natalie Sheppard voted against the plan, and Willa Powell, Cynthia Elliott, Liz Hallmark, and President Van White voted in favor.  Board member Beatriz LeBron was out of town and couldn't attend the meeting.

Sheppard  said she believes parts of the plan would need to be dealt with in collective bargaining with employee unions. And she said that not enough members of the community were involved in developing the plan. White said the collective bargaining concern was a legitimate concern.

Davis said that the plan doesn't properly address structural racism, and she criticized the district’s response to concerns about special education. Davis also said that the district's structural deficit will lead to “cuts of essential services.”

Tags: , , , ,

More News »

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
6 Thu
7 Fri
8 Sat
9 Sun
10 Mon
11 Tue
12
"How to Sell," Sell or Sink! @ Central Library, Kate Gleason Auditorium

"How to Sell," Sell or Sink! @ Central Library, Kate Gleason Auditorium

Michael Krause, President of Sales Sense Payments, a successful Rochester-based consulting firm,...

"Symbiotic Earth" @ Brighton Memorial Library

"The Strange Case of Angelica" (2010) @ Dryden Theatre

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Winter Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
February 6-12, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Perfect fifths
Fivebyfive brings fresh sounds to Rochester’s classical scene read more ...

By David Raymond

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.