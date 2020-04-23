Rochester Supt. Terry Dade headed downstate 

A day after Superintendent Terry Dade publicly acknowledged wanting out of town
, a downstate school board claimed him as its own.
The Cornwall Central School District Board of Education in Orange County issued a statement late Thursday
saying it had hired Dade as its superintendent.
"When the Board of Education first met Mr. Dade, we knew we had a match," the statement read.
The statement called Dade "an accomplished and dedicated leader educational leader" whom the board said was "anxious" to join the district, which is located in Cornwall-on-Hudson and has about 3,200 students.
An undated memo from the board's president, Nancy Bryan, updating the school community on the search for a new superintendent and posted on the district's website read that the school board had selected the University of Rochester's Warner School of Education to assist with the search.
There was no immediate comment from Dade or the Rochester School Board on Thursday night.
Earlier in the day, Dade told members of the Rochester school administrators’ union who had rallied outside the Rochester City School District offices to encourage him to reconsider leaving that his “decision isn’t final yet” and he “still has prayer and reflection to do.”
Dade became Rochester's sixth superintendent in 10 years in July, having arrived from Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia, where he was an assistant superintendent.
He expressed support for several initiatives in place in Rochester, including a common curriculum, relying more heavily on data to influence decisions, and restorative justice practices, which promote inclusiveness and relationship-building to solve problems.
But he has spent most of his roughly 10 months on the job attempting to plug budget deficits that stemmed from the district overspending in excess of $27 million last year prior to his arrival. Consequently, he has laid off scores of teachers, and recently proposed $87 million in budget cuts that include more layoffs and reductions in cherished programs that have met with resistance from the board and the community at large.
Dade said he has had to shoulder the burden of balancing the budget without the backing of the board.
“That is no way for a district to operate, it can’t be just Superintendent Dade’s plan, Superintendent Dade’s cuts and reductions, and vote no for Superintendent Dade’s proposal,” Dade said.
Dade, whose annual salary is $250,000, signed a three-year contract with the board.
