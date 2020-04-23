Rochester Supt. Terry Dade headed downstate 

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO

Superintendent Terry Dade

Dade became Rochester's sixth superintendent in 10 years in July, having arrived from Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia, where he was an assistant superintendent.



He expressed support for several initiatives in place in Rochester, including a common curriculum, relying more heavily on data to influence decisions, and restorative justice practices, which promote inclusiveness and relationship-building to solve problems.



But he has spent most of his roughly 10 months on the job attempting to plug budget deficits that stemmed from the district overspending in excess of $27 million last year prior to his arrival. Consequently, he has laid off scores of teachers, and recently proposed $87 million in budget cuts that include more layoffs and reductions in cherished programs that have met with resistance from the board and the community at large.



Dade said he has had to shoulder the burden of balancing the budget without the backing of the board.



“That is no way for a district to operate, it can’t be just Superintendent Dade’s plan, Superintendent Dade’s cuts and reductions, and vote no for Superintendent Dade’s proposal,” Dade said.



Dade, whose annual salary is $250,000, signed a three-year contract with the board.



With reporting from WXXI News, a media partner of CITY.

