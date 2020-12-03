Rochester to offer free asymptomatic rapid COVID testing 

The city of Rochester will be offering people with no symptoms free rapid testing for COVID-19 throughout the month of December.
The tests will be offered through a partnership between the city and Monroe County, and will be offered at four sites throughout the city. Tests will be offered at East High School, Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School, Benjamin Franklin High School, and Jefferson High School.
While walk-ups will be accepted, registration beforehand
is suggested.
"Getting tested is essential to protecting our circles,” said Mayor Lovely Warren, in a statement. “Someone could have COVID and not show any symptoms, but they can still spread the disease to those they come into contact with; their parents, grandparents, siblings, friends or other loved ones. I encourage everyone to utilize this free service and register to get tested."
Warren said widespread testing is critical to preventing more avoidable death. Last week, Warren's mother, Elrita McClary Warren, died due to complications of COVID-19.
"I have experienced first-hand the pain this disease can cause and I don’t want any other family to experience it," Warren said.
The tests will provide positive test results in 20 minutes, and negative results within 72 hours. Children under the age of 18 are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive the test.
"It is going to take a community-wide effort to flatten our curve, and increased testing is one tool that we know works to slow spread of COVID-19,” said County Executive Adam Bello.
Gino Fanelli is a CITY staff writer. He can be reached at (585) 775-9692 or gino@rochester-citynews.com.
click image