Rochester violinist advocates for Black classical musicians 

click to enlarge SHERIDAN PAGE PHOTOGRAPHY

Epongue Ekille curated the playlist "Black Classical Music Essentials" to bring more awareness to composers and performers of color.

Violinist Epongue Ekille has been advocating for greater recognition of Black musicians’ contributions to classical music, as composers and as performers. She’s from Rochester, and she’s entering her senior year at Yale University, majoring in Environmental Studies.She has found that the first step is getting other musicians to realize that there are issues to be addressed. “They don’t realize that something is missing, a lot of times,” she says. “There are only four Black people in the Yale Symphony, and I’m the only Black woman. And I don’t think any of my non-Black colleagues realized this until I pointed it out to them.”These kinds of conversations came to the fore at Yale in 2018, when there was a controversy over music the orchestra played — a plantation song from British composer Fredrick Delius’s “Florida Suite,” based on his time overseeing enslaved people.on an orange grove.Ekille was vocal during that conversation, and later decided to create a Spotify playlist called “Black Classical Music Essentials.”That playlist of recordings by Black classical composers and performers mostly languished afterwards, as everyone got busy with school and moved on with other concerns. After the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, the Black Lives Matter movement regained momentum, including in the world of classical music.Then she says, she went back to the playlist and thought, “Okay, this is a little sparse, let me just add a little more. And a little more ended up being around 12 hours of music. You can’t say that it’s hard to find this kind of music when it’s not — especially orchestral music.”