Rochester voters await Police Accountability Board decision 

Rochester voters should know Wednesday afternoon whether the city's Police Accountability Board proposal will be on the November ballot.



After hearing arguments from lawyers for City Council and the police union in the morning, state Supreme Court Justice John Ark said he expected to rule on the matter this afternoon.



As proposed, the accountability board would be an independent office of city government with the power to investigate allegations of misconduct by police and discipline officers. The board would be a stark departure from current procedure, which leaves investigations and discipline of officers up to a unit of the Rochester Police Department and the police chief, respectively.



City Council authorized by unanimous vote earlier this year putting the question of whether to implement such a board to voters in a referendum.



The Locust Club police union filed a lawsuit to block the referendum. The union argues that putting the power to enact an accountability board in the hands of voters and eliminating the chief’s authority to discipline officers violates state and federal law and runs afoul of the city’s collective bargaining agreement with police.



“Would you like to have someone discipline you who is not in your chain of command?” Ark asked the lawyer for City Council, Andrew Celli Jr.



“Not necessarily,” Celli answered. “But this is about the democratic process answering that question.”



Resolving the matter is one of some urgency because, as Monroe County elections officials explained from the gallery when called upon by Ark, approving the November ballots for printing is scheduled for September 30.



Elections Commissioner Douglas French said in court that some 325 ballots containing the referendum have already been mailed to voters in the military and overseas.



Responding to Ark, French said the county Board of Elections has the capability to exclude votes on the referendum in its count of those ballots should the court void the referendum.