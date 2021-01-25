Rochester's Mt. Olivet church to serve as COVID-19 vaccination site 

click to enlarge
PHOTO PROVIDED BY GOV. ANDREW CUOMO'S OFFICE
Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking at a New York City Housing Authority pop-up vaccination site on Saturday, January 23, 2021
New York state is expanding its deployment of community vaccination kits to strengthen fairness and equity in the distribution process for COVID-19 vaccines, Governor Andrew Cuomo said over the weekend.
The governor made the announcement in Brooklyn on Saturday, noting that the state recently piloted the deployment kits to several senior housing developments in New York City.
The kits are being deployed to pop-up locations around the state including Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
on Adams St. in Rochester. That church’s website notes that there is a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine being distributed on Monday, January 25, by appointment only. The distribution is in partnership with Monroe County.
The community vaccination kits being distributed by the state include items such as vials, syringes, room dividers, PPE, cleaning supplies and workstation equipment.
On Sunday, Cuomo delivered videotaped remarks to Mt. Olivet in Rochester as well as churches in Syracuse and New York City.
Cuomo, who has complained that New York does not have enough vaccine supplies to meet the demand, said anyone who is eligible to be inoculated, including those over 65 years old, should get the vaccine if they can.
“My mother, who is 65-plus, will take it,” Cuomo said. “I have my daughters, who I love more than life itself, they will take it when they are eligible. And I will take it also. You should take it too.”
A Pew Research Center poll from December showed that 60 percent of Americans surveyed said they would definitely or probably get vaccinated, while 21 percent of adults did not intend to get vaccinated. Of the Black survey participants, 42 percent said they would get vaccinated, illustrating continued mistrust of the vaccine and the medical system.
In his recorded remarks, Cuomo said the coronavirus pandemic exposed the nation's racism, noting that Black and Hispanic people have died from the virus at higher rates than white people.
Cuomo said he would fight to deliver vaccine doses at public housing complexes and through churches and community groups “to make sure it is accessible to the hardest hit communities of color.”
Randy Gorbman is the news director at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY. He can be reached at rgorbman@wxxi.org. Jeremy Moule, CITY's news editor, contributed to this story. He can be reached at jmoule@rochester-citynews.com.
