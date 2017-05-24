ROCK | Biters 

When Gene Simmons declared that rock is finally dead, he probably wasn't aware of the Biters. The Atlanta-based quartet isn't as much a band as it is a wrecking ball of wild hedonism. Fueled by booze, groupies, fire-eating, car chases, wrecked furniture, and near rogue-ish anarchy, it's a classic nod to musicians like early-era Alice Cooper. Biters is a beautiful celebration of rock 'n' roll excess, stripped right down to the bones.

Biters will perform with Frankie and The Studs on Friday, May 26, at the German House, 315 Gregory Street. 6 p.m. $15. historicgermanhouse.com; bitersband.com.