ROCK | Blue Oyster Cult 

In an interview, Blue Oyster Cult frontman Eric Bloom once called his band the Rodney Dangerfield of rock acts, implying that its accomplishments have not received much respect. While Blue Oyster Cult has not yet been enshrined in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame or earned a Grammy, Bloom's suggestion is incorrect. Blue Oyster Cult's best tunes still hold up with a mix of killer riffs and mystical themes, despite being subjected to a ginormous, now-legendary parody on SNL. Come for the nostalgia, stay for the cowbell.

Blue Oyster Cult performs on Wednesday, July 10, 10 p.m. at Hilton Fireman's Carnival, 135 South Ave, Hilton. $11. Ages 21 and over. 392-8601. hiltonfd.org; blueoystercult.com.