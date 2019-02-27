ROCK | Flogging Molly 

You can't shut Flogging Molly down. The Celtic punk act has been a touring mainstay since emerging from Molly Malone's Pub in Los Angeles more than 20 years ago. Now selling out arenas instead of bars, Flogging Molly consistently pours its heart out onstage. The septet includes the authentic voice of Dublin-born frontman Dave King, Bridget Regan on fiddle, and Irondequoit native Dennis Casey on guitar, whose chords flesh out the riffs. At the band's live shows, fans can find the musicians embracing a spirit rarely found this side of the Emerald Isle.

Flogging Molly performs with Lucero on Saturday, March 2, 7 p.m. at Main Street Armory, 900 East Main Street. $35. 232-3221. mainstreeetarmory.com; floggingmolly.com.