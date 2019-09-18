ROCK | Joe Brucato & The Joyous Noise 

Joe Brucato & The Joyous Noise is possibly one of the finest bands to emerge locally. The all-star group – which includes Levi Bennett on drums – fits like a glove around Brucato, a man whose resume reads like a "Who's who?" of the industry. Brucato's roots are in Irondequoit, but a Los Angeles music award for his debut album "Swallow All of You" set off a chain reaction that has placed his original songs on television and in the movies. Billy Joe and His Foot will also perform.

Joe Brucato & The Joyous Noise performs on Saturday, September 21, 8 p.m. at Flour City Station, 170 East Ave. $10. Ages 21 and over. 413-5745. flourcitystation.com;facebook.com/number44music.