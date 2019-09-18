Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

September 18, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ROCK | Joe Brucato & The Joyous Noise 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY MARITA FERRE
  • PHOTO BY MARITA FERRE

Joe Brucato & The Joyous Noise is possibly one of the finest bands to emerge locally. The all-star group – which includes Levi Bennett on drums – fits like a glove around Brucato, a man whose resume reads like a "Who's who?" of the industry. Brucato's roots are in Irondequoit, but a Los Angeles music award for his debut album "Swallow All of You" set off a chain reaction that has placed his original songs on television and in the movies. Billy Joe and His Foot will also perform.

Joe Brucato & The Joyous Noise performs on Saturday, September 21, 8 p.m. at Flour City Station, 170 East Ave. $10. Ages 21 and over. 413-5745. flourcitystation.com;facebook.com/number44music.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Roman Divezur

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
18 Thu
19 Fri
20 Sat
21 Sun
22 Mon
23 Tue
24

Ayers Brothers Band @ Lincoln Hill Farms

Union Redux @ Record Archive

Greece Jazz Band, Al Bruno Trio @ Robach Community Center

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Fall Guide19

This Week's Issue

View PDF
September 18-24, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Fall Guide 2019
To many of us culture enthusiasts, autumn is the most magical time of the year. Sure, the cooler temps are comfortably cozy and fall flavors are seriously palatable, but it's also the top of the season for theater, visual arts, classical music, and other cultural offerings. The arts community comes fully alive again after a relatively slow spell. read more ...

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.