ROCK | Linda Rutherford & Celtic Fire 

Linda Rutherford & Celtic Fire played at Woodstock '99 but picked the wrong seat on the proverbial Titanic. It was at Woodstock where the local band became friends with groups such as Korn and Muse, who broke out colossally despite the industry-wide meltdown. Linda Rutherford & Celtic Fire's debut album, "Stop The Rain," lit up a room by drawing on traditional Irish folk while creating a modern interpretation. Released 24 years ago, its acclaimed title track sounds contemporary and sadly relevant today, with its lyrics about homelessness.

Linda Rutherford & Celtic Fire performs on Saturday, March 14, 7:45 p.m. at Shamrock Jack's Irish Pub, 4554 Culver Road. $10. Ages 21 and over. shamrockjacks.com; facebook.com/lindarutherfordcelticfire.