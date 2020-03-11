Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 11, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ROCK | Linda Rutherford & Celtic Fire 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY SCOTT HAMILTON
  • PHOTO BY SCOTT HAMILTON

Linda Rutherford & Celtic Fire played at Woodstock '99 but picked the wrong seat on the proverbial Titanic. It was at Woodstock where the local band became friends with groups such as Korn and Muse, who broke out colossally despite the industry-wide meltdown. Linda Rutherford & Celtic Fire's debut album, "Stop The Rain," lit up a room by drawing on traditional Irish folk while creating a modern interpretation. Released 24 years ago, its acclaimed title track sounds contemporary and sadly relevant today, with its lyrics about homelessness.

 

Linda Rutherford & Celtic Fire performs on Saturday, March 14, 7:45 p.m. at Shamrock Jack's Irish Pub, 4554 Culver Road. $10. Ages 21 and over. shamrockjacks.com; facebook.com/lindarutherfordcelticfire.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Roman Divezur

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
11 Thu
12 Fri
13 Sat
14 Sun
15 Mon
16 Tue
17

New Horizons Ensembles @ Hatch Hall

Krusenstjerna Flute Choir @ Kilbourn Hall

Sean Rosenberry @ B-Side

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

This Week's Issue

March 11-17, 2020
Cover Story:
Remaking RIT
If RIT President David Munson has his way, the performing arts will be on par with science and engineering on campus. read more ...

By Jeff Spevak

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.