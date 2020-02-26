Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

February 26, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ROCK | Max Creek 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY JACQUELINE MARIE
  • PHOTO BY JACQUELINE MARIE

Max Creek is the original Northeast jam band that wrote the book about surviving rock 'n' roll. Since its formation in 1971, Max Creek has gone from quartet to trio to quintet. It's played small clubs, headlined at big festivals, and everything in between. From the start, Max Creek has combined Americana with soul, jazz, reggae, calypso and more. The band draws from a never-ending repertoire of originals and covers that always seem to work out all right.

Max Creek performs on Friday, February, 28 8:30 p.m. at Water Street 2020, 204 North Water Street. $16 in advance, $20 at the door. Ages 21 and over. 471-8916. facebook.com/waterstreet2020; maxcreek.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Roman Divezur

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
26 Thu
27 Fri
28 Sat
29 Sun
1 Mon
2 Tue
3

Alyssa Trahan Band @ B-Side

Bossa Nova Bradley Brothers @ Record Archive

Miche Fambro @ Little Café

Miche Fambro @ Little Café

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

This Week's Issue

February 26- 3, 2020

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.