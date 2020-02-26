ROCK | Max Creek 

Max Creek is the original Northeast jam band that wrote the book about surviving rock 'n' roll. Since its formation in 1971, Max Creek has gone from quartet to trio to quintet. It's played small clubs, headlined at big festivals, and everything in between. From the start, Max Creek has combined Americana with soul, jazz, reggae, calypso and more. The band draws from a never-ending repertoire of originals and covers that always seem to work out all right.

Max Creek performs on Friday, February, 28 8:30 p.m. at Water Street 2020, 204 North Water Street. $16 in advance, $20 at the door. Ages 21 and over. 471-8916. facebook.com/waterstreet2020; maxcreek.com.