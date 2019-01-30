Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
January 30, 2019

ROCK | Meg Gehman and The Influence 

An old-school rock diva raised in New York City, singer-songwriter Meg Gehman now resides in Rochester and continues to perform deep-cut classics from the 1950's onward, as well as her own blues rock originals. Gehman's voice has the gritty attitude of Sharon Jones, the angelic softness of Joan Osborne, and the warm smokiness of Bettye LaVette, all with a soulful presence that cuts to the bone. Listeners can enjoy Latin-infused and funky soul covers and originals, filled with sophisticated jazz guitar solos and soothing bass lines that pulse through your veins.

Meg Gehman and The Influence will perform on Saturday, February 2, 8 p.m. at Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point Drive. $5. 292-9940. lovincup.com; meggehman.com.

