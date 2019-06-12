Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
June 12, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

ROCK 'N' ROLL | Alison Pipitone Band 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MEREDITH SNOW
  • PHOTO BY MEREDITH SNOW

Buffalo's Alison Pipitone is a straight-up, straight-ahead barroom rock 'n' roller. Her music is like a rough-and-rowdy, sawdust-strewn soundtrack for blue-collar romeos, and as she puts it, "Dancing Girls on the Tables." Some might call the music "Americana." I say we drop the "a" at the end. Let the folkies keep it. Pipitone plays sheer American music. You'll see.

Alison Pipitone plays Happy Hour on Friday, June 14, 5:30 p.m. at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way.Free. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; allisonpipitone.com.

