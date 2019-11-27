ROCK 'N' ROLL-AMERICANA | Bill Kirchen 

The high point of a Bill Kirchen show is the tour of guitar-hero riffs he takes the crowd on in the middle of "Hot Rod Lincoln," a rock 'n' roll rave-up that Kirchen recorded in 1972 as a member of Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen. Riffs from The Beatles, The Ventures, Merle Haggard, Albert Collins, Link Wray, The Sex Pistols, and Jimi Hendrix all come tumbling out of his tweed amp as jaws land in laps and eyes are popping out of heads and rolling around on the floor.

There's no spandex or cape, no x-ray vision. Kirchen prefers the Clark Kent approach. He's an "aww, shucks" kinda guy. He's a reluctant guitar hero, even though the cat renders riffs faster than a speeding bullet, and can leap tall... you get the picture. Kirchen is currently touring with his show "Bill Kirchen's Honky Tonk Christmas," for all you good little girls and boys. You better not pout; you better not cry...

Bill Kirchen's Honky Tonk Holiday Show, presented by Bop Shop Records, takes place Wednesday, December 4, 8 p.m. at Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point Drive, Suite 101. $25 in advance, $30 day of show.292-9940. lovincup.com; billkirchen.com.