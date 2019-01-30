Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
January 30, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

ROCK 'N' ROLL | Bobby Henrie and the Goners 

During his staggeringly short career, Buddy Holly played Rochester twice: once in January 1957 at the War Memorial, and again in January 1958 at the Auditorium Theatre. Tragically, Holly died in a plane crash at the age of 22, along with The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens. This event inspired Don McLean, in 1971, to pen the iconic tune "American Pie" about the day the music died. Now get this: the fine folks at ROCkabilly Hop are teaming up with rockabilly heroes, Bobby Henrie and the Goners, to celebrate the bespectacled rocker with a rug-cuttin' party. Get ready, Teddy.

"Remembering Buddy Holly: A Winter Dance Party" takes place Saturday, February 2, 7 p.m. at Harmony House, 58 East Main Street, Webster. $15. 265-9540. chorusofthegenesee.org; facebook.com/bobbyenrieandthegoners.

Cover Story:
Winter Guide
Winter, with its bitter-cold bite, is an inevitable reality in Rochester. But that doesn't mean you have to retreat into hibernation. Our 2019 Winter Guide is a curated compilation of cold-weather ideas and activities to warm the soul and coax you out of the winter blues. read more ...

By Daniel J. Kushner

