ROCK 'N' ROLL | Bobby Henrie and the Goners 

During his staggeringly short career, Buddy Holly played Rochester twice: once in January 1957 at the War Memorial, and again in January 1958 at the Auditorium Theatre. Tragically, Holly died in a plane crash at the age of 22, along with The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens. This event inspired Don McLean, in 1971, to pen the iconic tune "American Pie" about the day the music died. Now get this: the fine folks at ROCkabilly Hop are teaming up with rockabilly heroes, Bobby Henrie and the Goners, to celebrate the bespectacled rocker with a rug-cuttin' party. Get ready, Teddy.

"Remembering Buddy Holly: A Winter Dance Party" takes place Saturday, February 2, 7 p.m. at Harmony House, 58 East Main Street, Webster. $15. 265-9540. chorusofthegenesee.org; facebook.com/bobbyenrieandthegoners.