ROCK 'N' ROLL | Fairport Steel Rail Revival 

What's with rock 'n' roll's fascination with trains? "Blood on the Tracks," "Mystery Train," "Train Kept A-Rollin'," and so on. Trains represent a ticket to ride or a ticket out of here. In the case of Fairport Steel Rail Revival, it's a bunch of bands that adhere to, for the most part, the driving rhythm of a galloping locomotive. Twenty-eight bands are taking part in the one-day festival. The Tommy Brunett Band, Vinyl Orange Ottoman, Miller and the Other Sinners, River Lynch and the Spirit Makers, and Brian Lindsay Band will all pile on the stage to raise money for Rochester Regional Health Neuroscience Institute. Oh, and Lou Gramm will appear as a special guest to perform the music of Foreigner with the classic rock tribute band Tempest.

Fairport Steel Rail Revival happens Sunday June 9, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Iron Smoke Distillery, 111 Parce Avenue #5B, Fairport. $20 presale; $25 door. steelrailfest.com.