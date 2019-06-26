Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

June 26, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ROCK 'N' ROLL | Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones 

By

It's all guts, all glory when it comes to 21-year-old frontwoman Hannah Wicklund and her power trio The Steppin Stones. Formed in 2006 when the talented singer-songwriter was just eight years old, Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones have played thousands of shows across the United States and Europe, and are now celebrating the 2018 release of their self-titled third studio album. Wicklund has a resonant soul-rock soprano voice, with a hard vibrato and expansive breath support, and she unleashes an equally expressive guitar style. While Wicklund belts out powerhouse lyrics about personal freedom and perseverance, The Steppin Stones perform an explosive mix of rock, blues, soul, country, pop, and gospel. 

Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones will perform on Tuesday, July 2, 9 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $12 advance, $15 door. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; hannahwicklund.com.

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Katie Halligan

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
26 Thu
27 Fri
28 Sat
29 Sun
30 Mon
1 Tue
2

Ryan Barski @ Central Library

Infrared Radiation Orchestra @ Record Archive

Hey Mabel @ Marge's Lakeside Inn

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

June 26- 2, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Questions and protests as Lake Ontario's levels rise
Homeowners and businesses on Lake Ontario are facing the second round of destructive flooding in three years. The lake rose to record springtime peaks in 2017, but the levels this May and June have been even higher. read more ...

By Jeremy Moule

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.