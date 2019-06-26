ROCK 'N' ROLL | Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones 

It's all guts, all glory when it comes to 21-year-old frontwoman Hannah Wicklund and her power trio The Steppin Stones. Formed in 2006 when the talented singer-songwriter was just eight years old, Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones have played thousands of shows across the United States and Europe, and are now celebrating the 2018 release of their self-titled third studio album. Wicklund has a resonant soul-rock soprano voice, with a hard vibrato and expansive breath support, and she unleashes an equally expressive guitar style. While Wicklund belts out powerhouse lyrics about personal freedom and perseverance, The Steppin Stones perform an explosive mix of rock, blues, soul, country, pop, and gospel.

Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones will perform on Tuesday, July 2, 9 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $12 advance, $15 door. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; hannahwicklund.com.