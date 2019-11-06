ROCK 'N' ROLL | Sarah Borges & The Broken Singles 

I was looking for some good music on YouTube when I suddenly found Sarah Borges, a New England rocker who skates the razor between sweet balladry and rock 'n' roll. She was working it out on Elvin Bishop's "Fooled Around and Fell in Love." It was beautiful; Borges' voice has that sweet Wanda Jackson snarl, and right at the tail end of a note, she gives it the berries. For all you sentimental punk rock softies, Borges also tugs away at your heartstrings with a rousing take of X's "Come Back To Me." But it's gritty rock 'n' roll where this gal really shines, as she bobs and weaves with the mic like a bantamweight fighter — with a lot to sing about and nothing to lose.

Sarah Borges & The Broken Singles, featuring Eric "Roscoe" Ambel, play Saturday, November 9, 9 p.m., at Abilene Bar & Lounge 153 Liberty Pole Way. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; sarahborges.com.