ROCK 'N' ROLL | Televisionaries 

The three brothers who comprise Televisionaries are red hot and relentless as the trio burns up traditional Bandstand rock 'n' roll with grease and guts. Dressed unassumingly in velvet dinner jackets, Trevor, Austin, and Brendan Lake have a coppertop snarl that adds a splash of sinister to the proceedings. It's the biting twang of Eddie Cochran with reverb-soaked, Gene Vincent vocals, and somewhere in there rules the King.

Televisionaries celebrate the release of the new seven-inch record "Ram-A-Lam-A," along with Alex Patrick & His Noise Boys and The Abyssmals, on Saturday, November 30, 9 p.m., Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $5. 454-2966. bugjar.com; televisionaries.bandcamp.com.