Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

November 27, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ROCK 'N' ROLL | Televisionaries 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY ALEXIS BOLON
  • PHOTO BY ALEXIS BOLON

The three brothers who comprise Televisionaries are red hot and relentless as the trio burns up traditional Bandstand rock 'n' roll with grease and guts. Dressed unassumingly in velvet dinner jackets, Trevor, Austin, and Brendan Lake have a coppertop snarl that adds a splash of sinister to the proceedings. It's the biting twang of Eddie Cochran with reverb-soaked, Gene Vincent vocals, and somewhere in there rules the King.

Televisionaries celebrate the release of the new seven-inch record "Ram-A-Lam-A," along with Alex Patrick & His Noise Boys and The Abyssmals, on Saturday, November 30, 9 p.m., Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $5. 454-2966. bugjar.com; televisionaries.bandcamp.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
27 Thu
28 Fri
29 Sat
30 Sun
1 Mon
2 Tue
3

Luca Foresta & The Electokings @ Record Archive

Tobey Village House Band @ Abilene

Johnny's Friendsgiving: Big Logic & The Truth Serum (& Friends) @ Johnny's Pub

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Holiday Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

November 27- 3, 2019
View PDF
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Leaving the stage
The musical legacy of Rochester's Bat McGrath read more ...

By Jeff Spevak

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.