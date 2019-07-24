Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
July 24, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

ROCK 'N' ROLL | The John Payton Project 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CARLA COOTS
  • PHOTO BY CARLA COOTS

Led by the thundering power of rhythm-mashing drummer man John Payton — formerly of The Buddhahood — The John Payton Project funkifies every genre in its beefy repertoire. Frontman Drew Belavia gives all with manic vocals, saxophone and flute. This band serves up a deep-dish wild ride with its undeniable rock 'n' roll spectacle.

The John Payton Project plays Friday, July 26, 8 p.m. at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Avenue. $5. 244-1224, threeheadsbrewing.com; facebook.com/john.payton.project.

