ROCK 'N' ROLL | The Sadies 

Toronto wonder-band The Sadies play at the heart of multiple musical genres. Hell, if you've ever seen them live, you'd swear they play at them all. For the past 20 years the band has crisscrossed the planet, playing with notable peers and legends like Neko Case, Jon Spencer, Andre Williams, and Neil Young, to rattle off a few. The Sadies have a big, big following in Rochester, and have played a number of memorable, incendiary shows here. They've even gone so far as to name an instrumental track "The Bug Jar" on its soundtrack for the movie "Tales of the Rat Fink." This is one of the best bands you will ever see. The Sadies give until they can't give no more.

The Sadies play Friday, March 6, 8 p.m. at Skylark Lounge, 40 South Union Street. $15. 270-8106. theskylarklounge.com, thesadies.net.