August 21, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

ROCK 'N' TONK | Our Own Worst Enemy 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY AARON WINTERS
  • PHOTO BY AARON WINTERS

Not to be confused with similarly titled songs by Lit or even the Boss, Our Own Worst Enemy is a hybrid band of Rochester musicians playing a hybrid of music very close to well-charted blues waters. Let me tell ya, the pedigree is an impressive one with Steve Lyons (The Legendary Dukes) and Don Christiano leading the charge. Self-deprecation aside, this is a terrific line-up playing originals and those tunes we all know and love and love to love.

Our Own Worst Enemy plays Saturday, August 24, 8 p.m. at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Avenue. 8 p.m., $5. 244-1224; threeheadsbrewing.com; facebook.com/pg/oowerocks.

Latest in Choice Concerts

