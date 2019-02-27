Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
February 27, 2019

.
ROCK | Ocular Panther 

PHOTO BY AARON WINTERS
  • PHOTO BY AARON WINTERS

With the sinister, all-knowing stealth the name alludes to, Rochester rockers Ocular Panther summon the ghost of Jeff Beck, and he ain't even dead yet. On the scene for a few years now, Ocular Panther mixes up psychedelic-leaning rock with a hint at heavy stuff from the early 70's. But it doesn't hit you over the head. It's more of a manageable trip. You'll lose yourself, you'll find yourself, and you'll want to do it again.

Ocular Panther opens for Left-Handed Second Baseman on Thursday, February 28, 9 p.m. at Flour City Station, 170 East Avenue. $5. 413-5745. facebook.com/flourcitystation; ocularpanther.bandcamp.com.

