ROCK | Overhand Sam & Bad Weapon 

Attention has been focused in part on guitarist Overhand Sam's approach to his instrument. But I urge you, that even though he positions his left hand unconventionally over the top of his guitar's neck, it's what he emits from his guitar that is extraordinary. Listening to him perform Prince's "When Doves Cry." was intense, except that Snyder offers up some commanding psychedelia instead of playing the role of sexpot supplicant. I've had the good fortune of catching Overhand Sam live in the bands Maybird and Anamon, and now he and his group Bad Weapon will be ringing in the new year.

Overhand Sam and Bad Weapon play with special guests Mikaela Davis, Josh Netsky of Maybird, Cammy Enaharo, Anamon, Beef Gordon, Yarms, and Boy. Jr. on Tuesday, December 31, 10 p.m. at Radio Social, 20 Carlson Road. $10. Ages 21 and over. 244-1484. radio-social.com; overhandsam.com.