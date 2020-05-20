Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
May 20, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

ROCK-POP | Alex Fortier 

Like most musicians aching to play live shows again, Rochester multi-instrumentalist Alex Fortier has retreated to the comforts of his home studio, where he performs via Facebook live stream every Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. These weekly sessions, which Fortier has dubbed “Happ(ier) Hour with Alex,” gives listeners a more personal window into the musical mind of this talented singer-songwriter. While Fortier has largely made a splash on the local scene as the piano-playing frontman of the stylistically versatile rock band The Painted Birds, “Happ(ier) Hour” finds him frequently diverting from original tunes to cover such seminal, classic pop songs as Don McLean’s “American Pie,” Stevie Wonder’s “My Cherie Amour,” and “Atlantic City” by Bruce Springsteen. He has also used the more intimate setting of the solo live stream to provide a preview of music from The Painted Birds’ forthcoming full-length album, “Under the Wing.”

Equipped with a resonant tenor voice and self-assured facility on the keys, Fortier will stream his next performance here, on Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m. Tips via Venmo, @Alex-Fortier-Music, are welcome.

Daniel J. Kushner is CITY’s music editor. He can be reached at dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.

