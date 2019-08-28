ROCK-POP | The Able Bodies 

When you think of pop music in its purest form, look no further than the sugar-smack high you get from listening to The Able Bodies. Those who like to dance or have affection for 80's-style confection will enjoy this Rochester duo. The band's sound is quirky and seriously more fun than a barrel of monkeys.

The Able Bodies' 80's Dance Party, featuring two sets from DJ Sigma, takes place Friday, August 30, 8 p.m. at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Avenue. 80's costumes are suggested. $10. 244-1224. threeheadsbrewing.com; facebook.com/TheAbleBodies.