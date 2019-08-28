ROCK | Roky Erickson Tribute Show 

Garage rock legend and early psychedelic rock progenitor Roky Erickson passed away in May 2019. A founding member of the 13th Floor Elevators, Erickson lived a life plagued with mental illness and ill-advised treatment like electroconvulsive therapy. These challenges were triumphantly trumped by a pile of comebacks in later years, here in the states as well as in Scandinavia and Australia. His songs like "Don't Slander Me" and "You're Gonna Miss Me" still ring true. The man had a big catalogue, and numerous Rochester-area rockers — Rotten UK, Dyno Boys, Paul Morabito, Phantasmagoria, Pink Elephant, Ben Morey, NOD, The Hearts Club, and The Evil Ones — are gonna show you an ample sampling of Erickson's cool.

The Roky Erickson Tribute Show takes place Saturday, August 31, 9 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $6. Ages 21 and over. 454-2966. bugjar.com; rokyerickson.com.