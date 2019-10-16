ROCK | Screaming Females 

Beneath her shaggy 'do and proto-Amish duds, Screaming Females frontwoman Marissa Paternoster positively guts her guitar in a pure rock 'n' roll spectacle. It isn't so much a scream as a desperate, vibrato-drenched, and snotty howl from her pipes. The New Brunswick trio has seven albums in its short history, including its most recent, 2018's "All at Once." Live on stage, the band is frenetic, with the rhythm section's wall of thunder-and-roll and Paternoster's Jon Spencer-Linda Lovelace microphone technique. Wild, wild, wild. DUSK, Mallwalkers, and Anamon are also on the bill.

Screaming Females play Friday, October 18, 9:30 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $15 will call, $17 day of show. Ages 18 and over. Will call tickets only for under 21 at ticketweb.com. 454-2966. bugjar.com; screamingfemales.com.