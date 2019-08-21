ROCK | Shellshag 

Sleigh bell-laden, hook-driven, guitar riffin' Shellshag has been grinding out hits for over 20 years now and it's no wonder it has a cult following. The punk rock duo from Brooklyn got their start in San Francisco, running the infamous DIY venue, Starcleaners. Shellshag's commitment to touring in order to support its art and constant output of new music is a testament to its love of the craft and only part of what makes this band so enthralling. Shellshag's new album "18 Sycamore" is due out this summer.

Shellshag plays with Lung, Green Dreams and Salms on Wednesday, August 28 at 8 p.m., at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $8 for 21+, $10 under 21 (18+). bugjar.com; shellshag.com.