Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

August 21, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ROCK | Shellshag 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY DAIANA FEUER
  • PHOTO BY DAIANA FEUER

Sleigh bell-laden, hook-driven, guitar riffin' Shellshag has been grinding out hits for over 20 years now and it's no wonder it has a cult following. The punk rock duo from Brooklyn got their start in San Francisco, running the infamous DIY venue, Starcleaners. Shellshag's commitment to touring in order to support its art and constant output of new music is a testament to its love of the craft and only part of what makes this band so enthralling. Shellshag's new album "18 Sycamore" is due out this summer.

Shellshag plays with Lung, Green Dreams and Salms on Wednesday, August 28 at 8 p.m., at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $8 for 21+, $10 under 21 (18+). bugjar.com; shellshag.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Thu
22 Fri
23 Sat
24 Sun
25 Mon
26 Tue
27 Wed
28

Worthy Duncan Band @ Lincoln Hill Farms

Beats @ Brooks: Lauren & The Good Souls @ Brooks Landing

Begging Angels @ Dinosaur BBQ

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
August 21-27, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
PERSPECTIVES: Angelica Perez-Delgado
The new Ibero president on serving Rochester's Latinx community read more ...

By Tim Louis Macaluso

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.