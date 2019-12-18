Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

December 18, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ROCK | The Ginger Faye Bakers 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY MIKE TURZANSKI
  • PHOTO BY MIKE TURZANSKI

They released a coupla albums, played a bunch of crash-and-burners, and then just kind of vanished. The band has since contributed several songs to the hit Showtime series "Shameless," but for guys who rock as relentlessly as The Ginger Faye Bakers, they haven't performed much lately. With a simple format of three and the rawness it brings, this badass Rochester rock band is back to fill the void it left in the local music scene. I sure hope they'll stick around for a while.

The Ginger Faye Bakers play with Fuzzrod on Monday, December 23, 9 p.m. at the Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $5. 454-2966. bugjar.com, thegingerfayebakers.bandcamp.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
18 Thu
19 Fri
20 Sat
21 Sun
22 Mon
23 Tue
24

Tragedy Brothers @ Record Archive

Paul Strowe @ B-Side

Stella Hill @ Little Café

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Holiday Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

December 18-24, 2019
View PDF
Issue Cover

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.