September 18, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

ROCK | The National Reserve 

Singer-guitarist Sean Walsh has a firm belief in the power of music to bring people together. Based in Brooklyn, Walsh is backed by guitarist Jon LaDeau, bassist Matthew Stoulil, and drummer Brian Geltner under the moniker The National Reserve. This quartet is a summery party band you'd expect to catch under a beer tent, keeping people dancing all night long. Mixing the throwback country rock of Creedence Clearwater Revival with the early grunge of Pearl Jam, The National Reserve delivers catchy vocal melodies, soft backing harmonies, and twangy guitar solos.

The National Reserve will perform on Wednesday, September 25, 8 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $10. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; thenationalreserve.com.

