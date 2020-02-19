ROCK | The National Reserve 

Building its foundation from playing weekly, four-hour-long gigs in a popular Brooklyn bar, The National Reserve boasts a well-rounded, energetic live performance. Frontman and songwriter Sean Walsh, guitarist Jon LaDeau, bassist Ryan Gavel, and drummer Brian Geltner all share a palpable, kinetic chemistry that shines through the band's varying arrangements. The National Reserve's newest album, "Motel La Grange," was mixed by Duane Lundy, who's worked with acts such as Jim James and Ringo Starr. Walsh churns out fuzzed-out guitar riffs and sings with a scratchy baritone voice similar to that of Darius Rucker of Hootie & The Blowfish. The National Reserve delivers feel good, booty-shaking vibes in a guitar-heavy cocktail of classic rock 'n' roll mixed with soul, blues, roots music, and pop.

The National Reserve will perform on Thursday, February 20, 8 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $10 advance, $15 door. 232-3230. abilenebarandounge.com; thenationalreserve.com.