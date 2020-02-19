Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

February 19, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ROCK | The National Reserve 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY MICHAEL COOPER
  • PHOTO BY MICHAEL COOPER

Building its foundation from playing weekly, four-hour-long gigs in a popular Brooklyn bar, The National Reserve boasts a well-rounded, energetic live performance. Frontman and songwriter Sean Walsh, guitarist Jon LaDeau, bassist Ryan Gavel, and drummer Brian Geltner all share a palpable, kinetic chemistry that shines through the band's varying arrangements. The National Reserve's newest album, "Motel La Grange," was mixed by Duane Lundy, who's worked with acts such as Jim James and Ringo Starr. Walsh churns out fuzzed-out guitar riffs and sings with a scratchy baritone voice similar to that of Darius Rucker of Hootie & The Blowfish. The National Reserve delivers feel good, booty-shaking vibes in a guitar-heavy cocktail of classic rock 'n' roll mixed with soul, blues, roots music, and pop.

The National Reserve will perform on Thursday, February 20, 8 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $10 advance, $15 door. 232-3230. abilenebarandounge.com; thenationalreserve.com.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
19 Thu
20 Fri
21 Sat
22 Sun
23 Mon
24 Tue
25

Cotton Toe Three @ Record Archive

Joe Fornieri @ B-Side

The Brothers Blue @ 80W

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

This Week's Issue

February 19-25, 2020

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.