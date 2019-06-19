Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
June 19, 2019

ROCK | The Stonewall Vessels 

As Tall as Lions meets Rx Bandits in Lancaster, Pennsylvania's alternative rock quintet The Stonewall Vessels. Vocalist Darrion Washington has a versatile range, tastefully switching between a fragile vibrato, aggressive shrieks, and sky-high harmonies with ease. The music is a lush mix of indie rock, pop, and alternative; The Stonewall Vessels trudge through drum crashes, complex guitar patterns, and explosive breakdowns with pulsing agitation and astral expansiveness.

The Stonewall Vessels will perform along with Walrus Junction, Boy Jr., and Alex Northrup on Tuesday, June 25, 9 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $8, ages 21 and over; $10, ages 18 and over. 454-2966. bugjar.com; thestonewallvessels.bandcamp.com.

