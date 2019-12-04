ROCK | Tom Waits Tribute Shows 

Tom Waits is a man who has penetrated every rag-tag genre of music, even going so far as to create a few new genres along the way. He's turning 70 on December 7, and a lineup of Rochester musicians have assembled to play the Waits songs that are influential to them. Presented to you by Tommy Brunett and Brian Williams, the show will feature artists such as Hannah PK, Richard Storms, Brian Lindsay, Suzi Willpower, Todd Krasz, and WXXI's own Jeff Spevak, to mention a few.

The two-night tribute to Tom Waits happens Thursday, December 5, 7 p.m., and Saturday, December 6, 8 p.m., at Iron Smoke Distillery, 111 Parce Avenue, Suite 5B, Fairport. $7 general admission, $25 VIP. 388-7584. ironsmokedistillery.com.