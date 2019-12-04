Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

December 04, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ROCK | Tom Waits Tribute Shows 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY ALLEN KEPPEN
  • PHOTO BY ALLEN KEPPEN

Tom Waits is a man who has penetrated every rag-tag genre of music, even going so far as to create a few new genres along the way. He's turning 70 on December 7, and a lineup of Rochester musicians have assembled to play the Waits songs that are influential to them. Presented to you by Tommy Brunett and Brian Williams, the show will feature artists such as Hannah PK, Richard Storms, Brian Lindsay, Suzi Willpower, Todd Krasz, and WXXI's own Jeff Spevak, to mention a few.

The two-night tribute to Tom Waits happens Thursday, December 5, 7 p.m., and Saturday, December 6, 8 p.m., at Iron Smoke Distillery, 111 Parce Avenue, Suite 5B, Fairport. $7 general admission, $25 VIP. 388-7584. ironsmokedistillery.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
4 Thu
5 Fri
6 Sat
7 Sun
8 Mon
9 Tue
10
Live from Hochstein: Eastman Horn Choir @ Hochstein Performance Hall

Live from Hochstein: Eastman Horn Choir @ Hochstein Performance Hall

Aaron DeRuyter @ Record Archive

Blues & Roots Night @ B-Side

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Holiday Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

December 4-10, 2019
View PDF
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
U of R becomes a battleground in China, Hong Kong conflict
Student unrest over China policies simmers on campus read more ...

By EFUA AGYARE-KUMI

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.