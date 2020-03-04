Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
March 04, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

ROCKABILLY | Don Diego Trio 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY BARBARA GERACI
  • PHOTO BY BARBARA GERACI

The music of Italian guitar stallion Don Diego is rooted in his Tele's trademark twang. Whether boppin' the bottom end to a trucker tune, or swinging something sweet, Diego and his trio never disappoint. The man is a crooner, too, so just in case, you'd better hold on to your date. Or better yet, don't bring a real cute one...just to be safe. We don't wanna start an international incident here. And as an added bonus, The Lustre Kings' guitar player and recent Ameripolitan Award winner Mark Gamsjager will be making the scene with his big white guitar.

Don Diego Trio plays Monday, March 9, 7:30 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $10. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; facebook.com/dondiegoproject.

