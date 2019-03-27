Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
March 27, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

ROCKABILLY | Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones 

Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones are shedding fresh light on classic, honky-tonk rock 'n' roll, with a mischievous twang. Formed in 2012 as a hybrid between singer-guitarist Lara Hope's former band The Champtones and bassist Matt Goldpaugh's psychobilly group The Arkhams, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones blends elements of country with blues, roots, and surf rock. Hope is a countrified pin-up girl with the growl of Wanda Jackson and the nasal drawl of Imelda May. Whompin' along on her electric guitar, Hope performs electrifying solos that keep the listener in their dancing shoes at all times. Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones deliver lively sing-alongs about love, drinking, independence, and being grateful.

Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones will perform on Sunday, March 31, 6 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $8. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; larahopeandtheark-tones.com.

