ROCKABILLY | Tammi Savoy & The Chris Casello Combo 

With a voice like Laverne Baker's, Chicago-based singer Tammi Savoy's take on R&B and rock 'n' roll sticks to the cleaner side of things. That's not to say you won't hear her growl ferocious and purr salacious a time or two, but the real swingin' diablo is guitarist Chris Casello, who bops, thumps, bangs, and twangs all over the neck. The combination of these two talents might just ignite the joint.

Tammi Savoy & The Chris Casello Combo play Friday, January 17, 8 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $10 in advance, $15 day of show. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; misstammisavoy.com.