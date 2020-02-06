Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
February 06, 2020

Romeo appointed county clerk 

Governor Andrew Cuomo has appointed Jamie Romeo to the vacant Monroe County clerk. The move comes days after the county Democratic Committee endorsed her for the seat in November’s election.

In December, Romeo announced that she wouldn’t seek reelection to her Assembly seat and instead would run for county clerk. The clerk position went vacant at the start of the year when Democrat Adam Bello began his term as county executive.

Romeo was elected to the Assembly in 2018 and is in the final year of her first term, though she’ll have to give the seat up to serve as clerk. The governor can call a special election to fill the seat, though a news release from his office gives no indication whether he plans to do so.

During the county Democrats' designation process, Romeo faced a challenge from Jennifer Boutte, who works as director of development and community engagement for CDS Life Transitions. It’s not clear whether Boutte will challenge Romeo in a primary.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day.

Jeremy Moule is CITY's news editor. He can be reached at jmoule@rochester-citynews.com.

