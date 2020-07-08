Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

July 08, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Romeo prevails in Monroe County clerk Democratic primary 

By
click to enlarge Jamie Romeo - PHOTO BY JACOB WALSH
  • PHOTO BY JACOB WALSH
  • Jamie Romeo
County Clerk Jamie Romeo, who is running to keep the position Governor Andrew Cuomo appointed her to in February, will carry the Democratic line in the November general election, according to unofficial primary results released Wednesday by the Monroe County Board of Elections.

The board is expected to certify the results in coming days.

Romeo, the county Democratic party’s endorsed candidate, finished slightly behind challenger Jennifer Boutte when polls closed on voting day, June 23. But more voters cast absentee and affidavit ballots than visited polling sites and Romeo carried close to 65 percent of those 32,502 votes. With all ballots counted, Romeo received 57 percent of the 58,319 votes cast in the race; Boutte received the remaining 43 percent.

Prior to taking the county clerk position, Romeo held the 136th Assembly District seat.

Romeo will face Republican County Legislator Karla Boyce in November’s general election. Romeo will also have the Working Families Party and Independence Party lines, while Boyce will have the Conservative Party line.

Jeremy Moule is CITY's news editor. He can be reached at jmoule@rochester-citynews.com.

Tags:

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
8 Thu
9 Fri
10 Sat
11 Sun
12 Mon
13 Tue
14
The Future Of Food @ Livestream

The Future Of Food @ Livestream

The Upstate Capital Association of New York is hosting its third annual...

Attracting Pollinators to Your Garden @ Henrietta Public Library

The talk, led by Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardner John Nelson. includes...
Racist Policy & Resistance in Rochester @ Livestream

Racist Policy & Resistance in Rochester @ Livestream

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.