October 30, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

ROOTS ROCK | Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys 

Just when you think roots-rockers Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys had uncovered every dusty jewel in the genre, its subgenres, and its sub-subgenres, the band comes out with "What a Dream It's Been," a collection of fan favorites, all reworked and acoustified. Touring the planet for 30 years now, the band is a group of masters at their respective instruments. They're all go-to players. Big Sandy, a.k.a. Robert Williams, is one of the last of the great crooners, with his butter-smooth tenor soaring above the band's stick-and-move groove.

Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys play Tuesday, November 5, 8 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, $20 advance, $23 day of show. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; bigsandy.net.

