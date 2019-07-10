Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
July 10, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

ROOTS ROCK | Daddy Long Legs 

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY YEP ROC RECORDS
  • PHOTO COURTESY YEP ROC RECORDS

Michael Bowe was co-founder of the band known as The Bloodhound Gang, but he's also known as Daddy Long Legs. His trio bears the same name. Backed by guitarist Murat Aktürk and drummer Josh Styles, Daddy Long Legs was established in 2010 with a mission to refurbish old rock 'n' roll traditions. Based in Brooklyn, the band has celebrated numerous releases since 2008, including its newest album, "Lowdown Ways." The trio performs boozy anthems using lo-fi, warbled production with 60's Technicolor vibes. Bowe's voice has grit and a fluttering, Stevie Nicks-like vibrato, further adding to the psychedelic atmosphere created by the band. While Bowe wails out harmonica solos, the rest of the trio concocts a mix of punk rock, blues, and rootsy spirituals.

Daddy Long Legs will perform on Saturday, July 13, 9 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $10. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; officialdaddylonglegs.com.

