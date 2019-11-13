Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

November 13, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ROOTS ROCK | Jack Klatt and Band 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY NATE RYAN
  • PHOTO BY NATE RYAN

Jack Klatt doesn't just write clever songs that shadow assorted genres — he adopts their parlance, their tone, and their idiosyncratic appeal. Consequently, this wily Minnesotan can lay claim to virtually anything that comes out, be it country, swing, rockabilly, or even the blues. But it's Klatt's deceptively simple approach to the acoustic guitar, as he elicits a beauteous thump, trill, and twang that'll send ya. You'll see.

Jack Klatt and Band play Saturday, November 16, 9 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $10. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; jackklatt.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
13 Thu
14 Fri
15 Sat
16 Sun
17 Mon
18 Tue
19
Live from Hochstein: Brickman-Walsh Duo @ Hochstein Performance Hall

Live from Hochstein: Brickman-Walsh Duo @ Hochstein Performance Hall

Sirsy @ Record Archive

Big Blue House @ B-Side

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Best of Rochester 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
November 13-19, 2019
Issue Cover

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.