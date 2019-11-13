ROOTS ROCK | Jack Klatt and Band 

Jack Klatt doesn't just write clever songs that shadow assorted genres — he adopts their parlance, their tone, and their idiosyncratic appeal. Consequently, this wily Minnesotan can lay claim to virtually anything that comes out, be it country, swing, rockabilly, or even the blues. But it's Klatt's deceptively simple approach to the acoustic guitar, as he elicits a beauteous thump, trill, and twang that'll send ya. You'll see.

Jack Klatt and Band play Saturday, November 16, 9 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $10. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; jackklatt.com.