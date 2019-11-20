Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

November 20, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ROOTS ROCK-SOUL | Dustbowl Revival 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY SHERVIN LAINEZ
  • PHOTO BY SHERVIN LAINEZ

Without a percussive strike, spike, or slap of an instrument, or even a harsh puff from a singer's lungs, it's hard sometimes to distinguish a note's origin. The music of California sextet Dustbowl Revival is full of this mysterious phenomenon, especially with the fiddle, which seems to appear out of thin air. The same goes for the trombone as it snakes its way into actuality before you know it. There's just enough sweet jazz in the mix too, so it won't turn your ankle or make your greengrass blue. The band calls it "sonic adventuring"; you'll call it "Wow." It's like it came outta nowhere.

Dustbowl Revival plays Saturday, November 23, 8 p.m. at Callahan Theater at Nazareth College Arts Center, 4245 East Avenue.$20-$40. 389-2170. $20-$40. naz.edu/arts-center; dustbowlrevival.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Frank De Blase

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
20 Thu
21 Fri
22 Sat
23 Sun
24 Mon
25 Tue
26
Live from Hochstein: Leach Peters Duo @ Hochstein Performance Hall

Live from Hochstein: Leach Peters Duo @ Hochstein Performance Hall

River Lynch & The Spiritmakers @ Record Archive

El Rojo @ 80W

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Holiday Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

November 20-26, 2019
Issue Cover

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.