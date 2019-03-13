Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 13, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ROOTS ROCK | Watkins and the Rapiers 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY JAN REGAN
  • PHOTO BY JAN REGAN

Led by the unyielding, dreadnought-wielding Scott Regan, the band Watkins and the Rapiers is a bunch of wisenheimers who, with understated elegance, don't let the shenanigans and monkeyshines crowd the talent within. Rootsy to the max, it's like John Prine on giggle juice.

Watkins and the Rapiers play Monday, March 18, 7 p.m. at The Little Theatre Café, 240 East Avenue. Free. 258-4000. thelittle.org. rapiers.org.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Frank De Blase

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
13 Thu
14 Fri
15 Sat
16 Sun
17 Mon
18 Tue
19

Anonymous Willpower @ Record Archive

Rochester Folkus: Michelle Younger @ Downstairs Cabaret Theatre

Rochester Folkus: Michelle Younger @ Downstairs Cabaret Theatre

Travis Prinzi Band @ B-Side

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

  • Re: New housing fuels hope and fears

    • There is nothing worse than coming home and not having a place to park. There…

    • Posted by Michael Bruton
    • on March 12, 2019

  • Re: Rochester's school district and the push for change

    • The 2017-18 RCSD budget was $920,451,983. With 27,000 students, that works out to $34,091 each…

    • Posted by Inquisitive
    • on March 12, 2019

  • Re: Rochester's school district and the push for change

    • I think the problem with RSCD is that there is a lack of INTERESTand URGENCY…

    • Posted by Harry Pearle
    • on March 12, 2019
  • More »

    • Guides & Special Issues

    Winter Guide 2019

    This Week's Issue

    March 13-19, 2019
    Issue Cover
    Cover Story:
    'This isn't working'
    Mayor Lovely Warren on the Rochester school district read more ...

    By Tim Louis Macaluso

    Tweets @RocCityNews

    © 2019 City Newspaper.

    Website powered by Foundation.